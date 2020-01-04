Home States Telangana

Lifestyle brand Shoppers Stop to start unit in KTR’s constituency

After signing the MoU, Rama Rao also held talks with industry leaders from the textile sector in Mumbai and explained about the investment opportunities in Telangana. 

Minister KT Rama Rao, flanked by IT & Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Shoppers Stop MD & CEO Rajiv Suri, in Mumbai on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Friday signed an MoU with lifestyle brand, Shoppers Stop for setting up their manufacturing unit in Sircilla Apparel Park.

Minister of IT and Industries KT Rama Rao, who was in Mumbai for signing the MoU, said, “Delighted that the apparel manufacturing unit of Shoppers Stop will be coming up in Sircilla. Employment opportunities to hundreds of women will be created. It is a huge step forward for Sircilla Apparel Park.” 

According to the MoU, which was signed by IT & Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Shoppers Stop Managing Director and CEO Rajiv Suri, Shoppers Stop will make an investment in setting up an apparel manufacturing unit in Sircilla Apparel Park.

Giving an overview of the State government’s industrial policies and the single-window clearance system under TSiPASS, he also talked bout the industrial parks coming up in the textile sector in Telangana. During another meeting with the leaders from pharma sector and representatives of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, Rama Rao highlighted the investment opportunities in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector in Telangana.

“Telangana’s ambitious agenda is to double the size of our life sciences ecosystem from $50 billion in 2020 to $100 billion by 2030 and create four lakh new jobs,” he said.

