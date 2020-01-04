Million March gets nod for today, huge crowds expected 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several business establishments across the city are expected to voluntarily close their shops to take part in the ‘Million March’ protest to be held at Dharna Chowk at Indira Park on Saturday.

On Friday, police approved the request by Tehreek Muslim Shabban president Mohammed Mushtaq Malik, convenor of the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) against CAA, to conduct the protest meeting at Dharna Chowk from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Police officials clarified that the permission was not granted for a march, but just for a protest meeting at the venue.

“If any of the conditions provided are violated, the protest meeting would be immediately cancelled,” said a high-ranking police official.

As on Friday, the leather market in Musheerabad has confirmed that it would close its establishments, with reports coming in that several shops would remain close in Madina Market, and Koti.

Staff and teachers of private schools in the State have decided to take part in the protest. Advocates’ Telangana State JAC also pledged support.

RAF deployed near protest site

The protest unfolded soon after Friday prayers, with people hitting the streets towards Moghulpura fire station.

Anticipating the protest, the police had already stationed themselves in civilian clothes inside the mosque.

A Rapid Action Force (RAF) was also deployed in the area and movement was restricted