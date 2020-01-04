Home States Telangana

Million March gets nod for today, huge crowds expected 

Police officials clarified that the permission was not granted for a march, but just for a protest meeting at the venue. 

Published: 04th January 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Mustaq Mallik, convenor of AP and Telangana Joint Action Committee (JAC) against CAA, addresses the gathering at a meet organised by Telangana Private Schools JAC at Media Plus in Hyderabad on Friday.

Mohammed Mustaq Mallik, convenor of AP and Telangana Joint Action Committee (JAC) against CAA, addresses the gathering at a meet organised by Telangana Private Schools JAC at Media Plus in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several business establishments across the city are expected to voluntarily close their shops to take part in the ‘Million March’ protest to be held at Dharna Chowk at Indira Park on Saturday. 

On Friday, police approved the request by Tehreek Muslim Shabban president Mohammed Mushtaq Malik, convenor of the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) against CAA, to conduct the protest meeting at Dharna Chowk from 2 pm to 5 pm.  

Police officials clarified that the permission was not granted for a march, but just for a protest meeting at the venue. 

“If any of the conditions provided are violated, the protest meeting would be immediately cancelled,” said a high-ranking police official.

As on Friday, the leather market in Musheerabad has confirmed that it would close its establishments, with reports coming in that several shops would remain close in Madina Market, and Koti.

Staff and teachers of private schools in the State have decided to take part in the protest. Advocates’ Telangana State JAC also pledged support.  

RAF deployed near protest site 

The protest unfolded soon after Friday prayers, with people hitting the streets towards Moghulpura fire station.

Anticipating the protest, the police had already stationed themselves in civilian clothes inside the mosque.

A Rapid Action Force (RAF) was also deployed in the area and movement was restricted 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Million March
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp