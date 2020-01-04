Home States Telangana

PIL against appointment of IAS officers as Vice Chancellors of eight universities across Telangana

It questioned the inaction of the State government in the reconstitution of the executive councils to the varsities concerned as per Section 18 (1) of the Universities Act.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan speaks at a review meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of all 15 Telangana Universities, in Hyderabad. (File Photo)

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan speaks at a review meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of all 15 Telangana Universities, in Hyderabad. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Telangana HC challenging the decision of the State government in appointing eight IAS officers as in-charge vice-chancellors of eight universities in the State. 

Petitioner Dr S Karunakar Reddy, assistant professor at Osmania University, sought the court to suspend the ‘note’ issued by the CMO on July 24, 2019, appointing eight IAS officers as in-charge vice-chancellors of various universities in violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations, 2010 and 2018.

He further sought court direction to the State government to appoint senior-most faculty of the respective universities as in-charge vice-chancellors on temporary basis till regular VCs were appointed as per UGC regulations.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing next week.

