Ram Madhav slams Opposition for ‘spreading lies’ on CAA 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national general secretary slammed the Opposition for trying to ‘spread falsehood’ about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) ‘for narrow political gains’.

Speaking at an event titled, ‘A Talk on Citizenship Amendment Act’, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Osmania University on Friday, Madhav said, “The Opposition parties are trying to spread falsehood about the Union government’s humanitarian gesture towards persecuted minorities in the neighbouring countries.”

He alleged that the parties opposing the CAA were not aware of the facts listed out in the Act.

He added, “They do not even make attempts at knowing these facts. So, they are trying to mislead people.”

He further took a jibe at the Opposition, saying, “Like our water-proof watches, these parties are knowledge-proof.”

"He claimed that the anti-CAA protests were a way to get back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning the Lok Sabha elections with a huge margin.

Madhav also said that the country never questioned the religious credentials of Sonia Gandhi and Adnan Sami when they migrated here and that they were given citizenship. Madhav also said that the country would remain secular for a long time.

“India is a secular country, and will remain so for times to come.”