Telangana Police to participate in ‘Each One, Teach One’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said on Friday that the Telangana State police would participate in the government’s programme ‘Each One, Teach One’ to help the 100% literacy mission.

He directed each police unit to take up the task of teaching at least 20 illiterate citizens.

The DGP was participating in New Year celebrations at his office on Friday and interacted with police officials.

Declaring 2020 as one for women’s safety and security, Mahender Reddy directed police officials to prevent crime in order to boost confidence among people.

“We dedicate this year to women’s security and road safety thereby preventing untoward incidents. All district officials must take the initiative to make their units crime-free and intensify patrolling in hotspots,” the DGP said.