Telugu to English at a brisk pace now

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to fast-track the transition of Telugu medium government schools into English-medium ones, the Commissioner of School Education Department has written to the State government seeking delegation of powers to District Educational Officers, Regional Joint Directors and Director of School Education.

This would make it easier for district officials to grant permissions to schools to make English the medium of instruction.

Such permission would also be applicable for running extra sections in English medium in a Telugu medium school.

This move follows directions issued in November last year by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to school education officials to formulate a policy for the linguistic transition.

In his letter, Commissioner of School Education T Vijaya Kumar proposed to make the DEO the authority to grant permissions to pre-primary and primary schools, Regional Joint Director for upper primary schools, Oriental schools and Hindi pathasalas, Director of Schools to secondary schools, to convert government schools into English medium.

Earlier, there were various levels of clearances which finally ended in the office of Director of School Education in Hyderabad.