All set for Vaikunta Ekadasi at Bhadradri today

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The temple town of Bhadrachalam has been decked up for the two-day Vaikunta Ekadasi festival on January 5 and 6, with temple authorities making elaborate arrangements for the visiting devotees. Over `80 lakh has been spent for the arrangements and more than 50, 000 devotees are expected to arrive from across the country.

The temple town has been cleaned up and illuminated with colourful lights, and the temple premises and kalyanamandapam decorated with coconut leaves. The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has been operating additional services to Bhadrachalam from all over the State, as well as from Andhra Pradesh.

According to Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra, “Over 1,200 police personnel have been deployed in the area. Keeping in view that various VIPs would be visiting the area, additional forces are also expected to be deployed and combing operations have been intensified throughout the border. CRFP and dog squads have also been called to the area.

Temple officials have already completed the trial run for the Hamsavahanam in River Godavari. Keeping the devotee rush in view, temple officials have prepared about 1.50 lakh additional laddu prasadams. Expert swimmers have been set up near the Godavari and changing rooms have been set up at the ghats.

Teppotsavam on the decorated Hamsavahanam will be carried out on Sunday evening at River Godavari. Officials have also made arrangements for the Uttara Dwara Darshanam at the Kalyanamandapam to be held early morning on Monday.