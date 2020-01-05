BJP's K Laxman accuses CM of adopting faulty policies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President Dr K Laxman alleged that the State Election Commission (SEC) and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have tainted the sanctity of the electoral process. He also found fault with the TRS government for appointing IAS officer Somesh Kumar as the Chief Secretary of the State, ‘by disregarding the seniority of Telangana cadre officers’.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he accused the Chief Minister of adopting faulty economic policies. “The mismanagement of the economy by KCR has led the State into a debt trap. It would at least take four decades to clear the loans taken by the TRS government over the last six years.”

“KCR has not been focusing on the welfare of the people of the State. Instead, he is busy making plans to pass the government on to his son KT Rama Rao after the municipal elections,” he alleged. He alleged that the State government and the SEC were hurriedly conducting elections so that other political parties would not have time for rectification of their faulty voters’ lists and other irregularities.