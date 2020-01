Chief Minister KCR releases book by CPRO Jwala 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao released the book Yudhakanda Mandara Makarandam written by CM’s CPRO Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday.With this, Jwala Narasimha Rao has completed over six Kandas, including Yudhakanda of Sri Ramayanam.

The Chief Minister congratulated him for retelling the story originally written by Vavili Kolanu Subbarao, popularly known as Andhra Valmiki or Vasu Dasu. The book is supposedly rerwitten in a colloquial and everyday dialect. City Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MLAs Surender Reddy, Janardhan Reddy, and Kaleru Venkatesham, among others, participated in the event.