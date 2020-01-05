Home States Telangana

Devotees left in the lurch as VIPs book most temple cottages, lodges

Even though the authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the festival, they are failing to provide accommodation to the devotees every year. 

Published: 05th January 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bhadrachalam

Temple cottages in the town were blocked by temple officials as donors are expected to come for the festival. (File Photo | EPS)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy 
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Devotees visiting the temple town of Bhadrachalam for the Vaikunta Ekadashi festival on January 5 and 6 are at odd’s end as most official temple and private accommodations have already been booked by Revenue and police officials in the name of  VVIPs who are set to visit the festival. Temple cottages in the town were blocked by temple officials as donors are expected to come for the festival. The remaining available accommodations in private lodges have already been sold out for high prices. Middle-class devotees who visit the town during the two-day festival are left with no choice but to stay in open tents.

Even though the authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the festival, they are failing to provide accommodation to the devotees every year. According to officials, there are over 27 guest houses and 140 rooms available under the temple authority and government guest houses under the control of the Revenue Department. There are 20 to 30 private lodges in the area that can accommodate around 10,000 people.  Devotees who have already reached Bhadrachalam town and have booked private lodges are being asked to vacate the rooms by the lodge managements. 

K Narayana, a devotee from Bangalore city, said, “I took a room in a private lodge yesterday and I decided to stay until the end of the festival, but the hotel management has asked me to vacate tomorrow stating that rooms were taken by the Revenue Department. Now where should I stay as I cannot stay on the roads or in open tent houses and cannot sleep on the ground along with my family?” Not only him, thousands of devotees are questioning the authorities on the same issue as the cold has already set in the district and it is a difficult task to stay in open tents in the cold weather. When contacted, Ramalayam officials said that, ‘’We have to allot all guest houses to donors as it is an agreement between the donor and the temple.’’ ‘’We are erecting open tent houses in some places for the devotee’s accommodation,” he added.

TAGS
Bhadrachalam Vaikunta Ekadashi
