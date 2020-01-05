Home States Telangana

Hyderabad: Govt land meant for hall ‘encroached’

A few years ago when the land was vacant, the locals had decided to construct a community hall. Subsequently, the GHMC and revenue officials accorded permissions.

By B Kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A parcel of open government land — meant for the construction of a community hall for people from marginalised communities — has allegedly been encroached by private parties in Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills. Locals claim that the ‘land grabbers’ have colluded with revenue officials to get an assigned patta for the said land.

A few years ago when the land was vacant, the locals had decided to construct a community hall. Subsequently, the GHMC and revenue officials accorded permissions. They even sanctioned `10 lakh for construction of a permanent structure. Following this, the then minister Danam Nagender had laid a foundation stone for the construction of a community hall on the said land in 2013.

According to sources, the land grabbers got hold of the assigned land under Government Order (GO) 58. The GO bestows rights over a piece of government land — of not more than 125 square yards — to those persons who live on it, but do not have legitimate claims over it, on the condition that they fall under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category. The GO, however, says that open plots and objectionable sites will not be regularised.

“The encroachment was against the terms and conditions of GO 58. Land grabbers have gobbled up the said land, which holds a lot of value. Neither were they in possession of the land before the formation of Telangana, nor did the site have buildings. We have been fighting against the encroachment, but the authorities have turned a blind eye towards us,” said Paladugu Anil Kumar, a resident of Ambedkar Basti of Jubilee Hills. 

Upon being contacted, P Krishna Rao, who constructed the two-storey building on the encroached land sans legal documents, said that he has been living at the site since 2000. “Earlier, I was residing in a thatched hut, but now I live in the two-story building,” he said. 

M Prasad, another resident of Ambedkar Basti, said that the newly-constructed properties valued over `20 lakhs. “How do they fall under the BPL category?” he asked.A revenue official associated with Shaikpet mandal said that they were inquiring into the matter. Despite repeated attempts to contact Shaikpet tahsildar, there was no response from him.

