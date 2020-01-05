Home States Telangana

KCR asked to speak up on CAA, NRC

CM warned that his silence might backfire against him in civic polls; Protestors see NPR as backdoor entry for NRC; Heavy traffic jams seen in Abids, Nampally, Masab Tank, Himayathnagar

Published: 05th January 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Thousands gather at Dharna Chowk for the Million March in Hyderabad on Saturday waving the Indian flag and holding placards (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A unified demand directed at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was made by the speakers at Million March protest meeting in Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Saturday, to stop all National Population Register (NPR) related work in the State and to take an official stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed all-India National Register of Citizens (NRC). Else, they warned, if the ‘silence’ continues, then it will have an effect of on the upcoming municipal elections. 

Similarly, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson, Amjed Ullah Khan and a member of the AP and TS JAC against NRC,CAA and NPR’ that organized the Million March, warned the State government that if the issue was not raised in the Assembly, they would gherao the Chief Minister. The protests also saw participation from Left and Dalit organisations. However, it was predominantly a Muslim crowd that thronged Indira Park. 

M A Shakeel, an advocate and a member of the Advocates’ Telangana State JAC, said, “The NPR is back door to NRC. Once the process of NPR is done, NRC is just a click away. If you see NPR documents, it talks about house listing survey, which covers questions about social and economic status of the person. In that way, whole data would be with the government and thus, it would be easier for people to be discriminated against.”

Mohammed Salim, a student from Tolichowki said that he hoped this protest shakes the Centre, and forces it to recant its decision. For him, the protests were not just about CAA, but also about the ‘injustices’ committed against minorities by right wingers. 

#HyderabadMillion march trends
Hyderabad: As thousands thronged city’s streets on Saturday evening, the hashtag “Hyderabad Million March” was trending in the entire country on Twitter.  Around 17,000 tweets were made under this hashtag. Most of the tweets were about the unprecedented number of people that hit the streets, and the witty placards that were put up by them

The Chief Minister had promised 12 per cent reservation for Muslims. However, he did not fulfil it. Similarly, he did not speak against the triple talaq issue. Now, he is silent against NPR. When he comes asking for votes, people will provide an answer A speaker at Dharna Chowk

