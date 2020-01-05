KTR woos Gouds with mopeds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao, along with Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud, drank neera — a sap extracted from various species of toddy palms — during a public meeting at Necklace Road here on Saturday. After announcing the State’s Neera policy, Rama Rao attended an ‘Atmeeya Sanmana Mahostavam’, organised by the Gouda community. At the said meeting, Rama Rao consumed a bottle of Neera.

Later addressing the meeting, Rama Rao said, “I have never tasted neera in the past. This is the first time I’m tasting it. Now, I’m huge fan of the drink. Hereafter, when foreign investors visit the State, neera will be offered to them.” Rama Rao further said that all the decisions and politics would, from now, be debated at “kallu compounds” in the villages. Rama Rao also promised that mopeds would be given to Goudas across the State. “Funds will be allocated next year for the provision of mopeds to Goudas,” he said.

He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao all castes and religions were treated equally in the State. The aim of the government was to create wealth and distribute the same among the poor. “We are spending `10,000 crore every year on Asara pensions alone, that are being distributed to 42 lakh people. The State government is spending `45,000 crore annually on welfare schemes. No other state in the country is spending such a huge amount,” Rama Rao said.

The minister further said that the State government would bring four revolutions — namely white, green, blue and pink — which would facilitate economic growth as well as help those depended on the caste professions.