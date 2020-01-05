Home States Telangana

KTR woos Gouds with mopeds

Later addressing the meeting, Rama Rao said, “I have never tasted neera in the past.

Published: 05th January 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers KT Rama Rao, Srinivas Goud and former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud drinking Neera, during a meeting with the Gouda community in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao, along with Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud, drank neera — a sap extracted from various species of toddy palms — during a public meeting at Necklace Road here on Saturday. After announcing the State’s Neera policy, Rama Rao attended an ‘Atmeeya Sanmana Mahostavam’, organised by the  Gouda community. At the said meeting, Rama Rao consumed a bottle of Neera.

Later addressing the meeting, Rama Rao said, “I have never tasted neera in the past. This is the first time I’m tasting it. Now, I’m huge fan of the drink. Hereafter, when foreign investors visit the State, neera will be offered to them.” Rama Rao further said that all the decisions and politics would, from now, be debated at “kallu compounds” in the villages. Rama Rao also promised that mopeds would be given to Goudas across the State. “Funds will be allocated next year for the provision of mopeds to Goudas,” he said.

He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao all castes and religions were treated equally in the State. The aim of the government was to create wealth and distribute the same among the poor. “We are spending `10,000 crore every year on Asara pensions alone, that are being distributed to 42 lakh people. The State government is spending `45,000 crore annually on welfare schemes. No other state in the country is spending such a huge amount,” Rama Rao said.

The minister further said that the State government would bring four revolutions — namely white, green, blue and pink — which would facilitate economic growth as well as help those depended on the caste professions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao V Srinivas Goud neera
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp