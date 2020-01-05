Home States Telangana

Maintain status quo on staff division until SC clarification: AP tells TS

The AP power utilities also informed that they would not admit or give posting to any of the employees working in Telangana, as per the committee report, as there were no vacancies to accommodate them

Published: 05th January 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

As electricity is the prime driver of State’s development, the government has attached high priority on the uninterrupted power supply.

For representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Andhra Pradesh power utilities on Saturday shot off a letter to their Telangana counterparts requesting that status quo be maintained in the issue of division of employees between both the States as certain clarifications from the Supreme Court on the allocations made by one-man Dharmadhikari Committee were awaited. 

The AP power utilities also informed that they would not admit or give posting to any of the employees working in Telangana, as per the committee report, as there were no vacancies to accommodate them.

In the letter written to the chairman and managing director of TSTRANSCO and TSGENCO, the chairman and managing director of APTRANSCO Srikant Nagulapalli noted that AP power utilities requested the one-man committee to put its report in abeyance as it needs further clarification to be implemented in toto. He said that the report was to be faithfully implemented in four months after orders of allocation would be issued and after giving reasonable period of posting and joining to the employees. 

“But, in the absence of lists relevant to the State cadre employees working in order to serve basis with AP power utilities and in view of complete discord between the modalities of the report and the lists enclosed therein, the report needs further clarification to be implemented in toto,” he said. Besides this, the AP officials also informed their Telangana counterparts that an application was also filed in the apex court seeking the clarification.

Since the AP utilities also challenged the allocation made in the report in the SC on Dec 26, pending proceedings, they requested Telangana not to relieve any employee in pursuance of the said report. “In view of the pending proceedings, it is requested not to relieve any employee in pursuance of the committee report as the same would further precipitate the matter,” the letter noted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Telangana
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp