Maintain status quo on staff division until SC clarification: AP tells TS

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh power utilities on Saturday shot off a letter to their Telangana counterparts requesting that status quo be maintained in the issue of division of employees between both the States as certain clarifications from the Supreme Court on the allocations made by one-man Dharmadhikari Committee were awaited.

The AP power utilities also informed that they would not admit or give posting to any of the employees working in Telangana, as per the committee report, as there were no vacancies to accommodate them.

In the letter written to the chairman and managing director of TSTRANSCO and TSGENCO, the chairman and managing director of APTRANSCO Srikant Nagulapalli noted that AP power utilities requested the one-man committee to put its report in abeyance as it needs further clarification to be implemented in toto. He said that the report was to be faithfully implemented in four months after orders of allocation would be issued and after giving reasonable period of posting and joining to the employees.

“But, in the absence of lists relevant to the State cadre employees working in order to serve basis with AP power utilities and in view of complete discord between the modalities of the report and the lists enclosed therein, the report needs further clarification to be implemented in toto,” he said. Besides this, the AP officials also informed their Telangana counterparts that an application was also filed in the apex court seeking the clarification.

Since the AP utilities also challenged the allocation made in the report in the SC on Dec 26, pending proceedings, they requested Telangana not to relieve any employee in pursuance of the said report. “In view of the pending proceedings, it is requested not to relieve any employee in pursuance of the committee report as the same would further precipitate the matter,” the letter noted.