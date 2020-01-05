Meet goes wrong as Telangana Congress cadre, leaders fight it out

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: A scuffle broke out between the leaders and cadre of the Congress party during a meeting at Bhuvanagiri on Saturday. Leaders and activists from the six Assembly constituencies in Bhuvanagiri Parliamentary constituency were present in the meeting.

Party workers from Jagoan district alleged that Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was not giving preference to senior leaders when it came to party activities. They got on the stage and asked the leaders why the district’s spokesperson Lingoji was not seated on the dias.

Tension prevailed for a while. The leaders tried to pacify the cadre, but in vain. Alair constituency BC leaders and youth Congress leaders damaged the furniture and walked out of the meeting. AICC secretary Salim Ahmed, Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, TPPC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy, district president Kumbhaam Anil Kumar Reddy and other leaders convened the meeting to discuss the Congress party’s strategy in the ensuing municipal polls.