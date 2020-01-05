Train Group 2 recruits in all subjects, says Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed officials from the Revenue, Excise and Commercial Taxes Departments to conduct innovative training in all subjects to those who had been selected for Group 2 posts in the departments.At a meeting with officials at BRKR Bhavan on Saturday, the Chief Secretary said that the training for the newly-recruited employees should be in accordance with the aspirations of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. Field visits should be organised and for Commercial Taxes Department officials, thorough training should be given in GST ,VAT and other subjects, he said.

For Excise officials, training should be provided in Excise Act, Enforcement, CRPC and IPC, and for Revenue employees, training in land administration, land related Acts and services matters, besides moral ethics and on how to deal with court cases should be imparted. In the recent Group 2 examinations, over 259 deputy tahsildars, 284 excise sub-inspectors and 156 STOs were selected.