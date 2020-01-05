Telangana student scores 100 percentile in CAT, 3 NIT-W lads score over 99 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / WARANGAL: A student from Telangana is one among the 10 candidates from the country who scored 100 percentile in Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019, the results of which were announced on Saturday. Three engineering students from National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT-W) also cracked exam with over 99 percentile. All three students belong to the 2015-2019 batch.

Sameer Ahmed from Civil Engineering had scored 99.88 percentile, Sujith Ramagiri from Electronics and Electrical Engineering 99.79 percentile and Parth Goswami from Computer Science and Engineering 99.62 percentile. Speaking to Express, Sujith said that he had not specifically prepared for the exam. “I knew that quantitative and math were my strengths. One week before the exam, I went through some reading comprehension passages from the previous papers. So, I indirectly prepared for the exam,” he said.

A total of 21 candidates from across the country have scored 99.9 percentile. Out of the 10 who cleared the exam with 100 percentile, six are from the IITs, two from NITs and one from Jadhavpur University. Four are from Maharashtra and the others are from Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.