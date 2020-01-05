Home States Telangana

TSRTC to operate 4,000 special buses for Medaram Jatara

Speaking at the review meet with officials regarding the arrangements for the upcoming Jatara at Medaram on Saturday, he said that 51 temporary bus stations were being put up across the State.

Published: 05th January 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees throng Medaram for Sammakka Saralamma Jatara. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MULUGU:  To ensure all necessary facilities for the ensuing Sammakka Saralamma Jatara to be held at Medaram village in Mulugu district, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) authorities have decided to operate 4,000 special bus services and cater to about 23 lakh devotees across the State, said Operations Executive Director E Yadagiri. 

Speaking at the review meet with officials regarding the arrangements for the upcoming Jatara at Medaram on Saturday, he said that 51 temporary bus stations were being put up across the State. Around 12,500 employees, including supervisors, workers, and security persons would be discharged. The temporary bus stands would be set up in over 59 acres. 

The entire area will be covered with CCTV surveillance and the cameras will be linked to the police command control room. Yadagiri instructed officials to ensure arrangements of drinking water, toilets and basic amenities to devotees under the bus station limits.

He also directed officials to set up 39 queue lines for passengers and a temporary garage with spare parts. 
He also stated that the RTC services would be run without expecting any profit. “We are providing online ticket booking services to Super Luxury and AC services and the devotees can make use of it,” said Yadagiri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sammakka Saralamma Jatara TSRTC Medaram
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp