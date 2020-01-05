TSRTC to operate 4,000 special buses for Medaram Jatara

By Express News Service

MULUGU: To ensure all necessary facilities for the ensuing Sammakka Saralamma Jatara to be held at Medaram village in Mulugu district, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) authorities have decided to operate 4,000 special bus services and cater to about 23 lakh devotees across the State, said Operations Executive Director E Yadagiri.

Speaking at the review meet with officials regarding the arrangements for the upcoming Jatara at Medaram on Saturday, he said that 51 temporary bus stations were being put up across the State. Around 12,500 employees, including supervisors, workers, and security persons would be discharged. The temporary bus stands would be set up in over 59 acres.

The entire area will be covered with CCTV surveillance and the cameras will be linked to the police command control room. Yadagiri instructed officials to ensure arrangements of drinking water, toilets and basic amenities to devotees under the bus station limits.

He also directed officials to set up 39 queue lines for passengers and a temporary garage with spare parts.

He also stated that the RTC services would be run without expecting any profit. “We are providing online ticket booking services to Super Luxury and AC services and the devotees can make use of it,” said Yadagiri.