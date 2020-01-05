UAPA slapped on activists for speaking out: G Haragopal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Civil society activists are being booked under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for being critical of the State’s policies, said Prof G Haragopal, convener of Forum Against Repression, on Saturday. Forum Against Repression is an umbrella organisation of civil society activists to jointly resist against the State and Central governments’ repression.

Speaking to the media, Prof Haragopal said, “Activists asking for basic demands — water, funds, and employment — are being targeted by the government in the name of links with Maoists. This is a fight against such repression.”Telangana Praja Front (TPF) president K Ravichandar, said that about 78 people, including a noted a journalist, have been booked under the UAPA in the State.

“After registering Gadwal, Charla, Hyderabad, and Venkatapuram conspiracy cases, as many as 16 people were arrested for having alleged Maoist links.”Prof Haragopal said that whenever CM K Chandrashekar Rao or his council of ministers visit various districts, Dalit, Adivasi, minority, communists and civil society activists get undemocratically detained. He also said that even the Opposition Congress is not allowed to stage any protest.