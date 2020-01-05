Ward reservations for Telangana civic polls finalised

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reservation of wards for the SC, ST, BC communities and women for the upcoming municipal polls to the 130 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State has been finalised by the Telangana Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) on Saturday. The reservation of wards for the SC/STs was finalised on the basis of the 2011 population census, while the BC wards were determined on the basis of the final voters list.

Meanwhile, the final publication of ward-wise photo electoral rolls was published on Saturday. The total number of voters in the ULBs is 53.36 lakh. DMA TK Sridevi will hold a meeting with all the political parties on Sunday.