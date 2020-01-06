It’s high time, citizens of Telangana reduced alcohol consumption

R Pridhvi Raj By

Express News Service

Look at these disquieting facts.

In a matter of two days on December 30 and 31, New Year revellers guzzled Rs 380 crore worth liquor.

A survey on hardened criminals at Chanchalguda prison in Hyderabad revealed that 97 per cent of them committed crimes under the influence of alcohol.

The four youths who had raped and murdered a veterinary doctor at Shamshabad were binge drinking throughout the day.

The excise income to the State in 2018-19 was a staggering Rs 20,859 crore

These chilling figures do not indicate a healthy society. On the other hand, they are a disconcerting symptom of a very deep-rooted malaise. Drinking for relaxation is one thing, and guzzling liquor as though there is no tomorrow, is another.

Look at the Telangana hinterland. By nightfall, every village comes alive with tipplers enjoying time, chasing pink elephants in their drunken stupor.

In Hyderabad, liquor is available in plenty at all shops till 11 pm. There is a wide range of choices to pander to the alcoholic predilections of the inveterate tipplers. There is liquor for you, no matter how little money you have in your pocket.

The wine shops have drinking rooms attached and all of them are full. The devotees of Bacchus spill out on the roads savouring their drink and remain in high spirits, unmindful of how detestable and disgusting the sight it is for others.

That liquor wakes up the demon in one is no understatement. If Disha met with the fate that she did, the culprit was the drink. The four youths had confessed to the police (who died in a shootout later with the police) that they had committed the crime as they were under the influence of alcohol.

One of them reportedly told the police that they did not know what they were doing the previous night once they became sober the next day. For him, the incident appeared faraway and a mere blur once he returned to the real world.

On December 31, 2019, as many as 2,129 drunken driving cases were booked in the three police commissionerates in Hyderabad. One youth at Kukatpally broke all records when the breathalyser showed 550 mg/100 ml blood alcohol count (BAC) in him, which is 18 times more than the normal count of 30 mg/100 ml BAC.

Recently, a survey was conducted on the inmates of the Chanchalguda prison by the Institute of Mental Health and Osmania Medical College. The surveyors interviewed 65 hardcore criminals. Almost all of them, barring a few, had said that they committed the crimes in a state of intoxication. The crimes included rapes, murders, dacoities, abetment to suicide and so on. The survey recommended to the government to initiate steps to reduce dependence on alcohol.

Long ago, when Rosamma from Nellore district led a movement against liquor in the State, the response was so overwhelming that the then chief minister NT Rama Rao imposed a total prohibition. But, claiming that it is difficult to impose prohibition, the successive governments lifted it.

The reason they gave was that if prohibition was in force, then liquor mafia would thrive. They contended that there would not be any decrease in the consumption of liquor and therefore it would be better if there was no prohibition at all.

In Telangana, liquor consumption has reached alarming levels. As excise revenue is one of the main sources of revenue; the government does not want to kill the golden goose. According to Congress leader Indira Sobhan, the excise revenue to the State in 2014-15 was Rs 10,800 crore but it had shot up to Rs 20,859 crore in 2018-19.

She obtained the information in reply to a query under the Right to Information Act (RTI) and demands that the government should restrict the sale of liquor. “If this is not done immediately, there is a serious threat to the health of the people whom the government wants to serve,” she says.Politics aside, she was speaking truth to power. Will it have a sobering effect on the State government?

