JEE (Mains) exam to be held from today in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The JEE Main exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission into Indian Institute of Technology, National Institute of Technology and other premier engineering and architecture colleges, will start from Monday.

The exam will be a computer-based test and will be conducted from January 6 to January 11 in two shifts daily, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 am to 5.30 am. Candidates are advised to report at the exam centre two hours before it commences. They will not be permitted to enter the exam hall after 9 am in the first shift and after 2 pm in the second shift.

Candidates should carry their admit card downloaded from NTA website, one passport size photo, one photo ID proof, apart from PwD certificate if the candidate is a person with disability.