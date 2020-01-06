KTR will make a great CM: Telangana Welfare Department Minister Koppula Eshwar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The chorus among TRS leaders wishing to see IT Minister KT Rama Rao being elevated as Chief Minister is growing louder every day. If it was Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao earlier, it is Minister for Welfare Departments Koppula Eshwar now.

“KTR has become a youth icon and has taken several initiatives to develop the State. He has handled his Ministries of Urban Development, Industries and IT excellently. He has established himself as a great leader who can handle the responsibilities of the Chief Minister’s post with ease,” Koppula stated during an informal interaction with mediapersons in Hyderabad on Sunday.

He reiterated that if the CM KCR proposed KTR as his successor, all partymen would support the decision.“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has made Telangana a welfare State. We have 24 hours of uninterrupted power supply. Irrigation projects have been completed and farmers are happy. The CM’s son has followed in his illustrious footsteps, focussing on the motto of development. So we will definitely welcome KTR as KCR’s successor,” he added.

Congress leaders ignorant

Minister Eeshwar alleged that veteran Congress leaders like T Jeevan Reddy and D Sridhar Babu were being irresponsible in criticising the Kaleshwaram project which would benefit several farmers and fishermen.He exuded confidence that both the Congress and BJP would “disappear” after the municipal elections.