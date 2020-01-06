Home States Telangana

No questions on economic, social status in Telangana State Public Service Commission forms

This will prevent discrimination of candidates on the lines of caste, religion, economic background or the educational institution from which they have graduated.

Telangana State Public Service Commission chairman Prof Ghanta Chakrapani

Telangana State Public Service Commission chairman Prof Ghanta Chakrapani (File Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana State Public Service Commission has asked panellists on its interview board to avoid asking candidates any questions about their socio-economic status or educational background.

This will prevent discrimination of candidates on the lines of caste, religion, economic background or the educational institution from which they have graduated. "TSPSC will not ask any questions that are inclined to reveal religion, caste, economic background or the social status of the candidate attending TSPSC interviews," TSPSC Chairman, Ghanta Chakrapani, told Express. 

It is possible for some professors and observers who lead the Group I and Group II interviews, to be biased. Especially, when candidates reveal their socio-economic background. It is a general perception that candidates from IIT, IIM or other premier institutions are considered more suitable for a role.

"This traditional approach for the interview is hampering the possibility of another equally fit, intelligent candidate who might be from a lower socio-economic strata or who studied in a government institution," Professor Chakrapani said. 

"In 2019, the TSPSC after several discussions with members of the commission decided to judge the candidates, purely on the grounds of their personality and intellect and not let the decision get influenced based on where a candidate completed his education from," Chakrapani added.  Candidates attending the TSPSC interviews are given a unique code number, like a hall ticket number. The number will conceal a candidate’s social identity. 

"Besides, we have made a significant change in marking candidates attending the interview. Performance of candidate will be marked on a computer tablet by the observers which are directly linked to the unique code numbers," he added. 

