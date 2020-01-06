Home States Telangana

Samagra Kutumba survey was Telangana CM KCR’s NPR, opines researcher

The data collected from this survey was used to build 360 degree profiles of residents, he claimed adding that it was eventually shared with the police.

Published: 06th January 2020 09:01 AM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even if the State government stops National Population Register (NPR) works in Telangana, the data aimed to be collected through NPR is already available with the State government collected through previous surveys, claimed an independent security researcher.

Speaking at a talk on the ‘Dangers of Data: NPR in Telangana’, independent security researcher Srinivas Kodali reminded people of the Samagra Kutumba (Integrated Household) Survey that the Telangana government had undertaken in 2014.

“In August 2014, all of a sudden, the CM announced a holiday and asked everyone to stay put in their houses. There were rumours that those who did not take part in the survey would be denied government jobs and pensions,” Kodali said.

The data collected from this survey was used to build 360 degree profiles of residents, he claimed adding that it was eventually shared with the police. “If you see the police conducting facial recognition scans with their tabs in Hyderabad, they are essentially using this database.”

"NPR has already happened in Telangana, the databases have already been built up. The Samagra Kutumba survey was a State population survey. It has more data than what the NPR requires," he added.

Kodali also talked about the State government’s Samagra Vedika initiative, an integrated platform with databases of various government websites, that last year received praise in the Economic Survey. "This is the first time people got to know about Samagra Samagra Vedika. Even if Telangana does not do an NPR, they should come clear with what it is doing with the data from Samagra Kutumba survey," he added.

Kodali also raised an alarm of upcoming databases such as Public Credit Registry being developed by the Reserve Bank of India, which would have all transaction details and would be shared with private sector, he said.

