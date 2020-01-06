Telangana civic body polls: Five ULBs reserved for STs, 18 for SCs, 44 for BCs

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department has finalised reservations of wards and positions of mayor for the civic bodies and municipal corporations which go for polls on January 22.

The department also finalised reservations for urban local bodies (ULBs) which are not going for polls and they include the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). Of the 136 ULBs, five have been reserved for Schedule Tribes, 18 for Scheduled Castes, 44 for Backward Classes and 69 for unreserved category.

With the completion of reservation process, decks have now been cleared for issuing poll notification on January 7. The polls to 130 ULBs — 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations — would be held on January 22.

The reservation of wards for the SCs/STs was done on the basis of the 2011 population census, for BCs after the publication of the final voters’ list on Sunday. Reservation of wards for women for up to 50 per cent was done on a draw of lots in the presence of representatives from various political parties on Sunday. In seven corporations, offices of the Mayor will be in open category. In four corporations, the mayor posts are reserved for women. As per the reservation of offices for the post of mayor, certain corporations are reserved for STs, SCs and BCs