Telangana government cut BC quota to suppress us: NBCWA chief R Krishnaiah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure over the reduction of reservations for Backward Class (BC) communities in the State, the National Backward Classes Welfare Association chief R Krishnaiah, on Sunday, said that the BC reserved seats were reduced to politically suppress the community.

The reservations for BCs in the State were reduced from 34 per cent to 29 per cent this term, he said. He demanded that the ruling party’s ministers and legislatures pressurise the government to roll back to the previous term’s reservation system.

Stating that the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh was implementing a 34 per cent reservation for BCs, he said, "Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra are implementing 69, 34, and 39 per cent BC reservations respectively. What is the rationale to reduce reservations when the BCs in the State accounts for 52 per cent of the population?"

He alleged that the TRS-led State government was taking up several anti-BC policies, including the reduction BC reservations. He said that the same was evident in the Gram Panchayat, Zilla Parishad, and now, the municipal elections. He also said that the BC welfare budget of the State was reduced to `2,990 crores from `5,660 crores.

He added that the government hasn’t released a single penny to 12 BC caste welfare bodies, including the BC welfare corporations.