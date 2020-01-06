Home States Telangana

Telangana tehsildar murder: Probe does not suggest any conspiracy angle

During primary inquiry, Suresh, a real estate agent, told police that Vijaya Reddy was delaying the process of clearing a land dispute and that she was working for the opposite party.

Published: 06th January 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tahasildhar Vijaya Reddy was burnt by Suresh of Goreli village in Nalgonda district in her office in Hayatnagar on Monday

Tahasildhar Vijaya Reddy was burnt by Suresh of Goreli village in Nalgonda district in her office in Hayatnagar on Monday (File Photo | EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two months after the murder of the then Abdullapurmet Tahsildar P Vijaya Reddy in her office, Rachakonda police have questioned around 130 persons so far.

However, inquiries so far do not point at the role of other persons behind the murder and also the conspiracy angle, which the police suspected could have forced Kura Suresh, the accused, to take the step. The police may take a few more weeks to file a final report in the case as they are still in the process of questioning witnesses and collecting evidence.

Suresh, who had allegedly set Vijaya Reddy ablaze, also died in the incident. Her driver and attendant, who tried to rescue her, had also died in the incident.

During primary inquiry, Suresh, a tenant farmer and real estate agent, told police that Vijaya Reddy was delaying the process of clearing a land dispute. He admitted that she was acting in favour of the opposite party and even offered her a bribe. He also confessed to have set her ablaze inside her chamber on November 4, 2019.

As it was not clear if Suresh himself had planned and executed the brutal murder or if he was provoked by others, police continued the questioning process. Further, they also inquired land owners in the area and other persons who had met Vijaya Reddy if any of them had similar issues with her.

Police have also investigated if any of them had any kind of connection with Suresh and had hatched a conspiracy with him. Police also found that the night before the incident, Suresh along with a few other people from the village, had a party, where they consumed alcohol.

During the party, they also discussed about the pending land issues and how Vijaya Reddy was handling them. Police have questioned all the people who were present at the party and also Suresh’s family members, distant relatives and friends, all those who own lands in the same village and in the area. Further, they have also sought documents from the revenue, registration and other wings concerned to verify the situation of the disputed land.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Vijaya Reddy Abdullapurmet Tahsildar Telangana tehsildar murder
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp