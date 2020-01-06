Telangana tehsildar murder: Probe does not suggest any conspiracy angle

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two months after the murder of the then Abdullapurmet Tahsildar P Vijaya Reddy in her office, Rachakonda police have questioned around 130 persons so far.

However, inquiries so far do not point at the role of other persons behind the murder and also the conspiracy angle, which the police suspected could have forced Kura Suresh, the accused, to take the step. The police may take a few more weeks to file a final report in the case as they are still in the process of questioning witnesses and collecting evidence.

Suresh, who had allegedly set Vijaya Reddy ablaze, also died in the incident. Her driver and attendant, who tried to rescue her, had also died in the incident.

During primary inquiry, Suresh, a tenant farmer and real estate agent, told police that Vijaya Reddy was delaying the process of clearing a land dispute. He admitted that she was acting in favour of the opposite party and even offered her a bribe. He also confessed to have set her ablaze inside her chamber on November 4, 2019.

As it was not clear if Suresh himself had planned and executed the brutal murder or if he was provoked by others, police continued the questioning process. Further, they also inquired land owners in the area and other persons who had met Vijaya Reddy if any of them had similar issues with her.

Police have also investigated if any of them had any kind of connection with Suresh and had hatched a conspiracy with him. Police also found that the night before the incident, Suresh along with a few other people from the village, had a party, where they consumed alcohol.

During the party, they also discussed about the pending land issues and how Vijaya Reddy was handling them. Police have questioned all the people who were present at the party and also Suresh’s family members, distant relatives and friends, all those who own lands in the same village and in the area. Further, they have also sought documents from the revenue, registration and other wings concerned to verify the situation of the disputed land.