Book RSS chief for his 130 crore Hindus’ remark: V Hanumantha Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Veteran Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has demanded that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat be booked for his “130 crore Indians are Hindu” comment. Speaking to the media here on Monday, the Congress leader said, “Rahul Gandhi was booked for making the ‘chaukidar chor hai’ comment and forced repeatedly to apologise in the issue. Then, why was a case not registered against Bhagwat for his “130 crore Indians are Hindus” remark?”

Hanumatha Rao added that the police were discriminating against some political parties while favouring others. He criticised BJP leaders of making contradictory statements. After Bhagwat comment’s, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that India is a secular country. He asked whose statement should be treated to be the correct one. Hanumathrao also said that he would approach the police again and demand them to register a case against the RSS chief.