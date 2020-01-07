Congress veteran leaders vent fury at AICC in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State’s veteran Congress leaders, who have been enraged over AICC in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia’s negligence towards State affairs, confronted him at a hotel he was residing at on Monday.Leaders V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah and Damodara Raja Narasimha met earlier in the day and discussed the goings-on in the party before deciding to meet Khuntia.

They said he was unfit to be the AICC Telangana in-charge and added that he has barely done anything for the State in his six-year tenure. They alleged that they were sidelined in the party affairs despite bringing the issue to Khuntia’s notice several times in the past.

Talking about their meeting with Khuntia, they said, “We questioned him about some of our party leaders ignoring us. We expressed our displeasure over not being included in the list of delegation to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan”.