Cops injured in two separate accidents in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A sub-inspector, a constable and a home guard received minor injuries in separate road accidents on Monday. Two police vehicles met with accidents at Gachibowli, while one accident occurred in Vikarabad district. A patrolling vehicle attached to Madhapur police station and deputed for patrolling in the IT corridor, had gone to University of Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday for bandobast in the wake of students’ protest against the violence at JNU, Delhi.

After the protests, while returning to Madhapur police station, the vehicle, driven by constable Naveen, went out of control and rammed the median. Though the front portion of the vehicle got completed damaged, Naveen survived with minor injuries. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he is presently being treated.

In a separate incident in Vikarabad district, a vehicle belonging to Chengomul police station, on its way to Damangudam village, lost control and crashed into a tree by the roadside. Owing to the impact, it overturned and fell off the road. Home guard Anjaneyulu and Sub-Inspector Bheem Kumar sustained minor injuries.