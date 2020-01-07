Court summons Vijayamma, Sharmila to appear on January 10

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the special court for trial of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in Hyderabad on Monday issued summons to YS Vijaya Lakshmi alias Vijayamma and Sharmila, mother and sister of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, directing them to appear before it on Jan 10 in a case registered in 2012 for conducting a road show in violation of election code at Parakal in Warangal district.

The court also issued summons to former MLA Konda Surekha and her husband Konda Murali in the case. On the same day, Jagan was directed to appear before the special CBI Court in alleged disproportionate assets case.In 2012, the police registered cases against Vijayamma, Sharmila, Surekha, Murali and five others for holding road shows as part of electioneering for byelection to Parakal segment, without permission. A charge sheet was filed in the case.