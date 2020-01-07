Exam evaluators will be trained, says Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday directed the officials concerned to ensure that the mistakes that had happened last year in conducting Intermediate examinations should not recur this year.At a review meet with education officials at BRKR Bhavan, Somesh Kumar said that each evaluator correcting the answer sheets of Intermediate and SSC students will be trained so that no student suffers because of their mistakes.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted foolproof arrangements for the smooth conduct of SSC and Intermediate exams. “The whole process, right from the conduct of examinations to announcement of results, should be done in a systematic manner,” the Chief Secretary said.Apart from officials of the Intermediate Board and the SSC Board, officials from the Centre for Good Governance and Telangana State Technology Services (TST) were also present at the meeting.

Emphasising the need to ensure that the mistakes that happened last year should not recur, Somesh Kumar said that the recommendations of three-member committee must be implemented in full by both the departments. ‘’Every evaluator will be trained in detail and made aware of the mistakes that happen generally, so that the students do not suffer,’’ he said.

He also asked the officials to sensitise the evaluators through training with standardised presentation.

He said that all necessary steps recommended by the three-member Committee must be implemented at all the evaluation centres. An online grievance redressal system would be in place and students can approach the website to solve their problems, Somesh Kumar said and directed the officials to set up help desks in the districts.

He also suggested the officials to prepare a regular calendar of events from admission to final publication of results and advised that the IT modules must be tested thoroughly to avoid errors.Intermediate exams will be held from March 4-23 and SSC exams from March 19-April 6. In all 9.65 lakh students are appearing for Intermediate, and 5.08 lakh students are taking SSC exams.

Heed recommendations of committee: Somesh

