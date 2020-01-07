Gang held for attacking cops, robbery in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police arrested five property offenders, including two persons who were involved in an attack on a police party using a pepper spray at Meerpet in December, on Monday. The stolen property worth Rs 22 lakh was recovered from the gang, said Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat. The accused were nabbed during a vehicle check at Meerpet in the early hours of Monday.

Inquiries revealed that Vardan Manikandan alias Ganesh, the kingpin of the gang, admitted to committing offences along with Arakala Laxminarayana, who was earlier arrested in December for attacking the police team with pepper spray.