Missing kids case: HC asks Telangana government to file counter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the future of thousands of missing children, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to file a counter-affidavit informing the number of missing cases registered, action taken, number of children traced and pending cases, reasons for missing and other details before it in four weeks.

“These are the matters of deep concern and the State government should take these issues seriously since the children who went missing are our children. The state police should concentrate on exit points from where the young boys and girls are trafficked and put a strict vigil to curtail trafficking,’’ the bench observed.

The bench was passing this order in a PIL filed by Rapolu Bhaskar, advocate and social activist, seeking direction to the government to appoint a special police wing to reopen and investigate the cases of missing children across the State. After hearing the case, the bench directed the home secretary and the DGP to file a detailed counter affidavit informing about the steps taken by the police to bring down human trafficking of boys and girls, efforts put in by the state police in coordinating with the police of neighbouring states. The bench posted the matter to Feb 10 for further hearing.