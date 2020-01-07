Home States Telangana

Insurance Medical Service scam: Rs 500 crore diverted to purchase fake medicine indents? 

They have been setting up as many as 25 shell companies under several names by diverting the IMS funds in crore of rupees.

Published: 07th January 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, who are investigating the case of Insurance Medical Service (IMS) irregularities in purchasing medicine indents, are suspecting that the accused, including IMS officers, might have diverted funds worth of Rs 500 crore to benamis and private pharma companies. 
Following the arrest of Cherukuri Nagaraju, marketing manager of Omni Medi for his alleged role in the scam, the agency officials have arrested 22 including former IMS officers for colluding with the private persons and pharma company managements. 

The investigators are understood to have collected details of fake bills of medicine indents that made transactions between the officers and pharma company managements allegedly worth of `500 crore. “Some pharma company managements including the accused No 1 K Srihari Babu alias Babji, owner of Omni Medi allegedly offered gifts, commission and other valuables to IMS officials. He also diverted funds by submitting fake bills for medicine indents. The former director of IMS Devika Rani and other officers directly and indirectly have accepted huge commissions,” the ACB officials said. 

During the probe, the ACB officials found that the accused Bhupal Reddy and R Nagender Reddy, who were arrested few days ago, have colluded with the another accused P Rajeswar Reddy and Srinivas Reddy of Teja Pharma. They have been setting up as many as 25 shell companies under several names by diverting the IMS funds in crore of rupees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Insurance Medical Service
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp