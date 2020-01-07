School warden booked for sexually harassing girl

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Adde Vasanth Rao, the warden of Tribal Welfare Ashram Girls High School in Boath was booked on Monday for harassing a Class 8 student over the last few days. The victim informed her parents about the incident on Monday. They then got to the school with their relatives and tried to beat up the warden, according to sources. The teachers and other staff in the school tried to pacify the parents, who then took off to the police station and lodged a complaint with them.

According to their complaint, the warden has been sexually harassing the girl for the past few days. In fact, she was not the only one. He would call girl students to his room, and if they refused to see him, he would threaten to fail them in the final exams.

The victim’s parents, who later staged a protest in front of the school, demanded that a woman warden by appointed in the school. Boath Sub-Inspector P Satish Kumar registered a case under the POCSO Act against the accused. Leaders of an Adivasi organisation lodged a complaint with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Utnoor.