Home States Telangana

School warden booked for sexually harassing girl

ADDE Vasanth Rao, the warden of Tribal Welfare Ashram Girls High School in Boath was booked on Monday for harassing a Class 8 student over the last few days.

Published: 07th January 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh
By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  Adde Vasanth Rao, the warden of Tribal Welfare Ashram Girls High School in Boath was booked on Monday for harassing a Class 8 student over the last few days. The victim informed her parents about the incident on Monday. They then got to the school with their relatives and tried to beat up the warden, according to sources. The teachers and other staff in the school tried to pacify the parents, who then took off to the police station and lodged a complaint with them. 

According to their complaint, the warden has been sexually harassing the girl for the past few days. In fact, she was not the only one. He would call girl students to his room, and if they refused to see him, he would threaten to fail them in the final exams. 

The victim’s parents, who later staged a protest in front of the school, demanded that a woman warden by appointed in the school. Boath Sub-Inspector P Satish Kumar registered a case under the POCSO Act against the accused. Leaders of an Adivasi organisation lodged a complaint with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Utnoor. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adde Vasanth Rao
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp