TITA begins pilot project on coding in schools in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) on Monday kicked off the pilot project for introducing coding to school students. The six-day programme will be held in 18 government schools in Makthal constituency covering Atmakur and Amarachinta mandals in Wanaparthy district. The training in coding will be offered to select students by TITA members.

TITA president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said that a report will be prepared on the outcomes and recommendations will be made to the government to scale up the programme and introduce coding in schools from the next academic year. The report is expected to be made ready by the first week of February as the pilot will go on till end of Jan.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao had earlier asked the departments of School Education and IT to collaborate and devise a programme to introduce coding at school level. The objective of such collaboration is to ensure that students are exposed to possibilities in coding. This will lay a foundation for coding at the school level and also open up opportunities in entrepreneurship as they graduate to higher classes, Mukthala said.