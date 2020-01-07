Home States Telangana

TRS confident of big win in civic polls, but also wary

With BJP’s strong presence in urban areas, TRS begins poaching

TRS president and Telangana chief minister K.Chandrashekar Rao. (File | EPS)

HYDERABAD:  The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is determined to improve its results in the upcoming municipal elections by aiming to win 90 per cent of the 120 municipalities and 13 corporations. Party workers are working overtime to capture all the major municipalities and corporations and prove their sway on urban voters. The Congress, which had the advantage of being the ruling party under the regime of N Kiran Kumar Reddy in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, had won 16 of the 53 municipalities in the last municipal polls that were held in 2014. The TRS, which was the main opposition at that time, had won five municipalities and the BJP had managed to secure only two municipalities.

However, the result was hung in 19 municipalities where the TDP sprang a surprise by winning a good number of seats in Gajwel.The formation of Telangana in 2014 gave rise to more municipalities and corporations. With the TRS now in the ruling seat, it is confident of a sweeping victory in the upcoming elections. “The political situation is completely different this time. We are going to bag 90 per cent of the total 120 municipalities and 10 corporations,” said a TRS senior leader. 

The TRS leader said that the people, from urban and rural areas, are with the TRS. “There is no presence of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Telangana now. Congress is weak and has always tried to stall the poll process,” said the leader. 

The TRS is taking no chances with its political opponents. The pink party is aware of the strong presence of the BJP, especially when the latter won Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad 2014 Lok Sabha seats Therefore, the TRS, from Monday, has started to lure BJP cadres. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Finance Minister T Harish Rao have also poached several local leaders of the BJP. 

