Telangana Food Safety Lab accreditation lapses, no facility for biological tests

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Has Telangana State Food Laboratory (SFL)’s accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) expired in March and not been renewed yet?

The Food Safety Standards of India (FSSAI) says that it has but the SFL says it has got its accreditation renewed in September last year.

The FSSAI published a list of 183 notified laboratories last week in which there were three categories - whose NABL accreditation validity has expired, suspended or been de-recognised by FSSAI, whose validity will expire this month and whose validity will expire next month. Telangana SFL has been listed as one whose NABL accreditation validity has expired, suspended or de-recognised by the FSSAI. According to the list, Telangana as on January 2, 2020 had only eight NABL accredited food testing labs and all of them are privately owned.

Senior officials of Institute of Preventive Medicine who are in charge of SFL could not be reached for their comments. However, a State food safety official claimed that SFL had applied for renewal of NABL accreditation last year and that it was granted in September. Till now, around `9.45 crore has been spent on refurbishment of the Telangana SFL laboratory.

8 NABL accredited labs in Telangana

