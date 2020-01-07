Home States Telangana

Telangana Food Safety Lab accreditation lapses, no facility for biological tests

Senior officials of Institute of Preventive Medicine who are in charge of SFL could not be reached for their comments. 

Published: 07th January 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Has Telangana State Food Laboratory (SFL)’s accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) expired in March and not been renewed yet?
The Food Safety Standards of India (FSSAI) says that it has but the SFL says it has got its accreditation renewed in September last year. 

 The FSSAI published a list of 183 notified laboratories last week in which there were three categories - whose NABL accreditation validity has expired, suspended or been de-recognised by FSSAI, whose validity will expire this month and whose validity will expire next month. Telangana SFL has been listed as one whose NABL accreditation validity has expired, suspended or de-recognised by the FSSAI.  According to the list, Telangana as on January 2, 2020 had only eight NABL accredited food testing labs and all of them are privately owned. 

Senior officials of Institute of Preventive Medicine who are in charge of SFL could not be reached for their comments. However, a State food safety official claimed that SFL had applied for renewal of NABL accreditation last year and that it was granted in September. Till now, around `9.45 crore has been spent on refurbishment of the Telangana SFL laboratory. 

8 NABL accredited labs in Telangana
According to the list published by FSSAI, Telangana as on Jan 2, 2020 has only eight NABL accredited food testing labs, all of which are privately owned

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp