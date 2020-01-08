Home States Telangana

CPI leader K Narayana asks Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to lead Bharat Bandh

CPI national secretary K Narayana asked why the Chief Minister denied permissions to all parties, except AIMIM, to stage protests against the CAA in the State.

Published: 08th January 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPI national secretary K Narayana asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to lead the ‘Bharat Bandh’ against the Centre’s industrial and economic policies in Hyderabad on January 8, adding that all the parties in the State, except the BJP, would follow his lead.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the leader asked why the Chief Minister denied permissions to all parties, except AIMIM, to stage protests against the CAA in the State. "Being KCR’s pet dog, the AIMIM was given permission to conduct rallies. Meanwhile, the CM is trying to please both the BJP and the MIM. In Delhi, he acts in favour of BJP, and in Hyderabad, he acts according to MIM’s whims," he said.

He said that several State governments had already announced their support for the Bharat Bandh. He asked KCR to declare his stand on the Bandh.

Condemning the attack on JNU students and professors in Delhi, he asked the AAP government to take stringent action against the goons who perpetrated violence. He alleged that both the RSS and the BJP-led Central government were responsible for the attack and slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for ‘attacking secularists and secular institutions’.

CPI State secretary Chada Venkatreddy, speaking to the media, said that they have already spoken with AICC State in-charge RC Khuntia and TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy over joining hands in the municipal elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharat Bandh K Narayana K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS Telangana Bharat Bandh All India strike CPI
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp