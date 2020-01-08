CPI leader K Narayana asks Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to lead Bharat Bandh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPI national secretary K Narayana asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to lead the ‘Bharat Bandh’ against the Centre’s industrial and economic policies in Hyderabad on January 8, adding that all the parties in the State, except the BJP, would follow his lead.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the leader asked why the Chief Minister denied permissions to all parties, except AIMIM, to stage protests against the CAA in the State. "Being KCR’s pet dog, the AIMIM was given permission to conduct rallies. Meanwhile, the CM is trying to please both the BJP and the MIM. In Delhi, he acts in favour of BJP, and in Hyderabad, he acts according to MIM’s whims," he said.

He said that several State governments had already announced their support for the Bharat Bandh. He asked KCR to declare his stand on the Bandh.

Condemning the attack on JNU students and professors in Delhi, he asked the AAP government to take stringent action against the goons who perpetrated violence. He alleged that both the RSS and the BJP-led Central government were responsible for the attack and slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for ‘attacking secularists and secular institutions’.

CPI State secretary Chada Venkatreddy, speaking to the media, said that they have already spoken with AICC State in-charge RC Khuntia and TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy over joining hands in the municipal elections.