JNAFAU to design furniture for Telangana government's 2BHK housing project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After helping the Telangana government in planning and designing the double-bedroom housing (2BHK) project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture And Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) will now design the furniture and interiors for rooms in the projects.

The State government had recently approached the School of Planning and Architecture, JNAFAU, asking it to create a master plan for affordable and optimal furniture for the 2BHK projects. To come up with a detailed plan for its implementation, the School of Planning and Architecture and department of interior designing are currently involved in understanding the needs and requirements of the beneficiaries.