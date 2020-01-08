Home States Telangana

KCR, Jagan to meet on January 13; focus on water sharing likely

Jagan and KCR are also likely to discuss Pothireddypadu.

Published: 08th January 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are expected to meet at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on January 13. They are likely to discuss the pending issues between the two States. Though the Telangana government has not officially confirmed the date, reports said that Jagan will arrive here on January 13 and meet KCR at the latter’s official residence.

This will be the third time that Jagan will hold discussions with KCR. In the earlier meetings, the two CMs deliberated upon diversion of Godavari waters to Krishna river.  It remains to be seen if they will announce separate plans for river linking or carry out the plan jointly.

Jagan and KCR are also likely to discuss Pothireddypadu. Jagan announced an increase in the drawing capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator and Srisailam Right Main Canal (SRMC) to 80,000 cusecs from 44,000 cusecs, which is of serious concern for the farmers of Telangana. 

While there was much focus on the Godavari diversion talks, the CMs did not take the idea forward. Later, both the States devised their own separate plans to divert the Godavari waters to Krishna river. The two CMs are also likely to discuss the Pothireddypadu issue. The AP government decided to increase water drawing capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator and Srisailam Right Main Canal to 80,000 cusecs from 44,000 cusecs, which is of serious concern for the farmers of Telangana.

Jagan Reddy and KCR are also likely to discuss the pending issues of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.  AP raised objections over the recent Dharmadhikari Committee report on bifurcation of electricity employees. The other pending issues such as bifurcation of Telangana Bhavan in Delhi may also be discussed.

According to sources, the two CMs are also expected to discuss the national political issues, including National Register of Citizens (NRC). The AP CM had already announced that he was against implementation of NRC in AP. Though the TS government did not take any official decision on NRC, it is of the view that there was no need to implement NRC in Telangana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KCR Jagan mohan reddy
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp