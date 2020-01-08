KCR, Jagan to meet on January 13; focus on water sharing likely

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are expected to meet at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on January 13. They are likely to discuss the pending issues between the two States. Though the Telangana government has not officially confirmed the date, reports said that Jagan will arrive here on January 13 and meet KCR at the latter’s official residence.

This will be the third time that Jagan will hold discussions with KCR. In the earlier meetings, the two CMs deliberated upon diversion of Godavari waters to Krishna river. It remains to be seen if they will announce separate plans for river linking or carry out the plan jointly.

Jagan and KCR are also likely to discuss Pothireddypadu. Jagan announced an increase in the drawing capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator and Srisailam Right Main Canal (SRMC) to 80,000 cusecs from 44,000 cusecs, which is of serious concern for the farmers of Telangana.

Jagan Reddy and KCR are also likely to discuss the pending issues of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. AP raised objections over the recent Dharmadhikari Committee report on bifurcation of electricity employees. The other pending issues such as bifurcation of Telangana Bhavan in Delhi may also be discussed.

According to sources, the two CMs are also expected to discuss the national political issues, including National Register of Citizens (NRC). The AP CM had already announced that he was against implementation of NRC in AP. Though the TS government did not take any official decision on NRC, it is of the view that there was no need to implement NRC in Telangana.