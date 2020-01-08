Make way Hyderabad, as Telangana's Warangal is the next IT hub

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Telangana’s IT industry, which has so far been heavily concentrated in its capital city of Hyderabad, has officially zipped across to Tier II city Warangal. IT Minister KT Rama Rao, on Tuesday, inaugurated development centres of Tech Manhindra and Cyient at Madikonda IT Park.

Speaking after the inauguration, KTR said that the State government was keen on promoting Warangal as the second major technology destination after Hyderabad. Cities like New Delhi and Bangalore were now facing infrastructure issues, which is influencing companies to look at Tier II cities as an option.

Therefore, Tech Mahindra and Cyient had come forward to establish their units in Warangal’s IT Park. KTR said he wished that these companies spread their operations across the State. He expressed confidence that Tier II cities will get a facelift as more investments are poised to flow into the IT sector. "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is keen on promoting Tier II cities as IT investment destinations for generating more employment locally," he said.

The Minister said that it was a momentous occasion for the people of the region to have Cyient set up its state-of-the-art facility in Warangal and felt that this would benefit talented local youth. "This development sends out a signal that Warangal is ready to partner with IT majors around the world. I thank Cyient and Tech Mahindra for placing Warangal on the technology map," he said.

Talking about Warangal’s progress, Rama Rao said there are 16 engineering colleges in Warangal and the prestigious National Institute of Technology was an additional feather in its cap. "Warangal can take advantage of opportunities in several sectors. The upcoming Kakatiya Mega Textile Park would provide employment to about 10,000 people and this region would witness massive development," he said.

Cyient founder and executive chairman BVR Mohan Reddy said, "It is a proud moment for us to set up Warangal’s largest development centre and be a partner in the growth story of this culturally rich city. The talent pool of Warangal will now have access to work with large, global customers. The addition of this centre to Cyient’s global operations will help spur the growth of its communication business."

The new state-of-the-art facility can accommodate 600 Cyient engineers on a total built-up area of around 60,000 sq ft. The company is also constructing a second tower to accommodate an additional 200 engineers.

Cyient’s Warangal Development Centre supports telecom customers globally with plan & design and engineering services for their mobile and fixed-line networks. The company works with several of the largest communications service providers in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific region helping them accelerate the deployment of 5G networks, expand fibre-to-the-home coverage and implement digital solutions to enhance customer experience, said Reddy.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “For India to enter the league of five trillion economies, it is important that the government, industry, and academia across all the states and regions work cohesively to participate and evolve in its digital transformation journey.”