T-Hub, LetsVenture’s will mentor Telangana's 31 start-ups

T-Hub aims to secure investments for at least 10 start-ups out of the 31 from the first cohort for which it will be investor-readyand refining their growth strategy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-Hub, a start-up incubator, selected 31 start-ups out of 180 applicants as part of T-Angel, its funding-focused mentoring programme supported by online funding platform LetsVenture. T-Hub announced the selection on Tuesday.

Through the programme, the 31 start-ups will avail funding-focused mentorship from 11 investment partners. T-Hub aims to secure investments for at least 10 start-ups out of the 31 from the first cohort. They will be mentored on getting investor-ready, refining their growth strategy and guidance in financial modelling. The batch will undergo regular interventions through boot camps and dedicated mentoring to build a strong investment case, which will also help them to raise capital.

The selected start-ups include Abda Digital, Cantilever Labs, Ideanz, Kahaniya, Movingnow, Needyin, Paxcredit, Relgo, Syntizen, Waste Ventures and Younify. The start-ups will be eligible to be listed on LetsVenture’s investment platform, which has helped more than 190 start-ups raise funds of over $85 million in the last six years, T-Hub said.

Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said, “The State has start-ups that have the potential to proliferate, provided if funding is enabled at the right time. T-Angel creates the most appropriate environment for hungry entrepreneurs to connect with the right set of investors that T-Hub and LetsVenture have got on board for the programme.”

Shanti Mohan, founder and CEO of LetsVenture, said, “T-Angel Cohort participants are about to get a strong curriculum of group sessions as well as one-on-one interventions from the LetsAccelerate team to help them prepare for fundraising. Since we evaluate thousands of start-ups and showcase hundreds of start-ups every year to investors, we have a vantage perspective on what investors are looking for.”

