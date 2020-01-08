Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Madavi Kanni Bai (27), a Tribal woman hailing from erstwhile Adilabad district, won gold medal in the second World Waterfall Rappelling World Cup which was held from January 2 to 6 at the Katiki waterfalls in Araku valley of Andhra Pradesh.

Sharing her experience with the media, Kanni Bai, who belongs to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), said that contestants from as many as 18 nations had enrolled their names to take part in the competition, however, a few of them opted out due to bad weather conditions. The tournament was organised by the Adventure Club of Andhra Pradesh, along with the State Tourism Department.

As many as 118 contestants from various parts of the world participated in the waterfall rappelling tournament, an adventure activity where you descend down a huge rock patch along with the cascading waterfall while their eyes are tied with black cloths.

It should be mentioned that the Katiki waterfalls is 4,030 feet high.Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Utnoor Project Officer Krishna Aditya and District Collector D Divya had also supported Kanni Bai for participating in the competition.

My aim is to climb the Mount Everest one day, she said and requested the officials to extended support to achieve this.