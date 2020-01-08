Home States Telangana

Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling

27-year-old Madavi Kanni Bai from Adilabad district won gold medal in the second World Waterfall Rappelling World Cup at the Katiki waterfalls in Araku valley.

Published: 08th January 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Madavi Kanna Bai

Madavi Kanna Bai

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Madavi Kanni Bai (27), a Tribal woman hailing from erstwhile Adilabad district, won gold medal in the second World Waterfall Rappelling World Cup which was held from January 2 to 6 at the Katiki waterfalls in Araku valley of Andhra Pradesh.

Sharing her experience with the media, Kanni Bai, who belongs to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), said that contestants from as many as 18 nations had enrolled their names to take part in the competition, however, a few of them opted out due to bad weather conditions. The tournament was organised by the Adventure Club of Andhra Pradesh, along with the State Tourism Department.

As many as 118 contestants from various parts of the world participated in the waterfall rappelling tournament, an adventure activity where you descend down a huge rock patch along with the cascading waterfall while their eyes are tied with black cloths.

It should be mentioned that the Katiki waterfalls is 4,030 feet high.Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Utnoor Project Officer Krishna Aditya and District Collector D Divya had also supported Kanni Bai for participating in the competition.

My aim is to climb the Mount Everest one day, she said and requested the officials to extended support to achieve this.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana tribal girl Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group Madavi Kanni Bai Waterfall rappeling gold medal
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp