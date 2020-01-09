Action sought against seed units discharging acidic waste in Telangana's Gadwal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cotton ginning and seed processing units dumped acidic effluents in agricultural fields and open plots of Gadwal without facing any consequences for more than two years, reveals a report submitted in National Green Tribunal by joint a committee of officials from Central Pollution Control Board, Telangana PCB and Gadwal District Magistrate.

The report, with recommendations by the joint action committee of actions to be taken against the units, was placed in the NGT on Tuesday. The NGT directed that action should be taken by Telangana PCB as per the recommendations.

The report was published based on inspections conducted in December. According to the report, there are 23 cotton ginning and seed processing units in Gadwal. In cotton seed processing units, seeds with lint on them are processed with diluted acid for removal of lint. Once this is achieved, the waste from this process with acid in it is discarded.

This waste as per law must be treated by the effluent treatment plant in the unit and must be later sent for further treatment at the Jeedimetla Effluent Treatment Limited (JETL). However, the joint committee observed that only 11 units sent their acidic effluent for treatment to the JETL in 2018 and in 2019, it was 13 units. The remaining units dumped their acidic effluent by discharging it in fields.