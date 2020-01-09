Focus on ancient temple architecture: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, while addressing over 6,000 graduates during the third convocation ceremony of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) on Wednesday, said that architects must study ancient architecture in India, particularly that of temples.

Citing the Brihadishvara Temple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, as an example, she said, "Many of the structures of the temple were constructed with a single stone, and we cannot see any comparison to it even today. We must focus on learning about such great architectural marvels."

The Governor, along with Vice Chancellor Dr N Kavita Daryani Rao and president of the Council of Architecture Habeeb Khan, conferred degrees and presented over 242 gold medals, and five PhD degrees during the convocation ceremony.