Asaduddin Owaisi has now proved that he’s a jihadi: Telangana BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

KARIMNAGAR: A day after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Cyberabad police for its response to a communally insensitive tweet by a netizen named Suresh Kochattil, BJP’s Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, “Owaisi has proved that he’s a jihadi by supporting other jihadis.”

The BJP leader alleged that the AIMIM had been providing shelter to jihadis in Old City, Hyderabad, and that the BJP had pointed this out several times in the past. “With Owaisi’s tweet, the truth has come to the fore.”

On Monday midnight, Suresh Kochattil had tweeted, “Many wannabe Jihadis work for American software companies in Hyderabad? After #Iran threatened to hit US assets, has @hydcitypolice @cyberabadpolice @RachakondaCop done background check/risk assessment of these Peacefuls? Or cops are clueless?”

Yes sir... We have specialised wings for collection of advance intel and our teams are on the job 24X7. Thanks for alerting us. Please keep us updated if you find anything suspicious. — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) January 6, 2020

To this, the Cyberabad Police responded saying, “Yes sir, we have specialised wings for collection of advance Intel and our teams are on the job 24X7. Thanks for alerting us. Please keep us updated if you find anything suspicious.”

On Wednesday, Owaisi tagged the Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and tweeted, “@cpcybd sir you may say “yes sir”. Please enlighten us how many such “jihadi” are working in software companies. Kindly give a number if not please clarify what you exactly meant.

Speaking with regard to this, Bandi asked, “Who is Owaisi to tell police what to do and what not to do when they nab terrorists?”