Krishna River Management Board allocates 140 tmcft water to Telangana, 84 tmcft to Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) which met here on Thursday allocated 140 tmcft water for Telangana and 84 tmcft for Andhra Pradesh till May 31. These allocations are meant for Rabi crop and also to meet drinking water needs in both the states till the onset of monsoon. After the board meeting, the three-member committee held a separate meeting and decided water allocations.

According to sources, AP used 511 tmcft water so far and Telangana 158 tmcft in the current water year. Earlier, the meeting discussed various issues including shifting of the board’s office to AP and excess utilisation of water drawals by AP. However, the meeting could not take any decision on that issue.

"As per AP Reorganisation Act, the KRMB office should be located in AP. The Ministry of Water Resources has to take a final decision on that," KRMB chairman RK Gupta told reporters after the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting constituted a committee to account for the excess water used by AP. According to TS officials, AP drew over 130 tmcft of water during flood season.